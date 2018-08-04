

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person has been taken into custody after a driver took out a pole near High Park and then slammed into an apartment building nearby a short time later.

The first collision occurred near Bloor Street and High Park Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle took out a pole and then fled the scene northbound.

The same vehicle then slammed into an apartment building near Annette Street and High Park Avenue a short time later, bursting into flames as a result.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene of that collision, though police say they now have a suspect in custody.

It is not clear what charges, if any, that person will face.