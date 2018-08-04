Man in custody after fiery crash near High Park
A vehicle that slammed into a building and burst into flames near Annette Street and High Park Avenue is shown.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 7:26AM EDT
One person has been taken into custody after a driver took out a pole near High Park and then slammed into an apartment building nearby a short time later.
The first collision occurred near Bloor Street and High Park Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle took out a pole and then fled the scene northbound.
The same vehicle then slammed into an apartment building near Annette Street and High Park Avenue a short time later, bursting into flames as a result.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene of that collision, though police say they now have a suspect in custody.
It is not clear what charges, if any, that person will face.