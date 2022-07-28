Man in custody after fatal assault in Scarborough

A man is in custody after a woman died following an assault in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of an assault at a residence in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive.

A woman in her 40s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Shortly after, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital, police said.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, according to police.

"I can tell you that this is now a homicide investigation and the accused is a family member of the victim," Insp. Paul Krawczyk told CP24.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.