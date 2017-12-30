

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged after a body and a “suspicious package” were discovered inside a home in Oshawa on Friday night.

Officers were called to a residence on McMillan Drive, near Bond and Centre streets, at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a body in the basement.

When officers arrived on scene, a deceased female was found inside the home.

Police say officers also located a “suspicious package" inside the house, which caused some concerns for investigators.

The explosive disposal unit was called in and managed to detonate the package on Saturday afternoon.

"They used a robot to detonate it and render it safe and they’ll have to examine it now further to see exactly what it was," Const. George Tudos told reporters at the scene.

"We still have to do a sweep of the whole basement area where the deceased is located and make sure there is no other objects or anything else that would be a safety concern for our investigators."

Nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

While the death has been deemed suspicious, police say a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the identity of the deceased and whether the incident will be classified as a homicide.

Police say 45-year-old Adam Jeffrey Strong, who is believed to be tenant of the home where the body was found, has been charged in connection with the incident. He is facing one count of improper/ indecent interference with a dead body.

“At this time there is no homicide charges against this individual. (I’m) not saying that there won’t be. This investigation is still ongoing,” Tudos said.

Investigators have not disclosed if the female and Strong knew one another.

The age of the deceased has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Durham Regional Police’s Major Crime- Homicide unit.