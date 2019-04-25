

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man is in police custody after allegedly barricading himself inside a York apartment with a firearm Thursday afternoon.

Police that a man wanted on an outstanding warrant had shut himself inside an apartment unit near Clearview Heights and Tretheway Drive. Police said the man was armed.

According to investigators, officers were able to negotiate "a peaceful surrender.”

The man was placed into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

The Toronto District School Board said that Charles E Webster Public School and York Memorial Collegiate Institute were placed under a hold and secure order as a precaution during the police negotiations.

The hold and secure order has since been lifted, police said.

More to come.