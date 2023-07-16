Man in critical condition following assault at Hamilton park

A man is in life-threatening condition following a “serious” assault at a Hamilton park.

Hamilton Police Service said the incident happened on Saturday morning at Woodlands Park at 501 Barton St., just east of Wentworth Street North.

Officers attended the park shortly before noon on Saturday and located a 37-year-old man without vital signs.

The man was taken to hospital, underwent emergency surgery, and remains in critical condition, they said.

Investigators are looking for an unknown number of suspects and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They’re also asking residents, businesses, and vehicles with cameras in the area to review their security surveillance cameras between 11:30 a.m. and noon for any “suspicious activity in relation to this assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Sergeant of the Division One Criminal Investigation Division at 905 546-3833, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.