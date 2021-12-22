A man in his 50s has sustained life-threatening injuries after a stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square Wednesday evening, Toronto Paramedic Services say.

It happened at 5:42 p.m. at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets, according to police.

A man was located on scene suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to a nearby trauma hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released by police.

Police advise there are multiple emergency service vehicles on scene responding to the incident.

Traffic delays should be expected and streetcar routes on Dundas Street will be affected, police said.