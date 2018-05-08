Man in critical condition after stabbing in Willowdale
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 7:37PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 20s is in critical condition after sustaining multiple stab wounds in the city’s Willowdale neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. near Yonge Street and Empress Avenue.
Toronto Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for his serious injuries.
Police said security from a nearby plaza was following a male suspect after the incident. Officers later said they had taken a male suspect into custody.
No charges have been laid.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.