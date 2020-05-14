Man in critical condition after shooting in Ajax
Durham police are investigating a shooting in Ajax that sent a 33-year-old man to hospital. (Ron Dhaliwal)
TORONTO -- A 33-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Ajax on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Workmen's Circle, in the area of Church Street and Rossland Road, just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police said officers located the victim outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police said they believed the suspects or suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
No suspect description has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.