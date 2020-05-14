TORONTO -- A 33-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Ajax on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Workmen's Circle, in the area of Church Street and Rossland Road, just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Numerous officers are on the scene of the shooting in Workmens Circle in Ajax. Officers will be speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence. Witnesses are asked to call @DRPSWestDiv investigators if you have info. 905-579-1520. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/p6Dgl04Yrw — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 14, 2020

Upon arrival, police said officers located the victim outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believed the suspects or suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

No suspect description has been released.

Police and investigators have not located the suspect(s).We are looking for video surveillance and relying on witnesses to get a description confirmed before we release any details. #tweetalong — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 14, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.