

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station in the city’s Lytton Park neighbourhood early Friday morning.

It happened at a Petro Canada location on Avenue Road south of Glencairn Avenue at around 12:25 a.m.

Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene that investigators believe the male victim was pumping gas when a suspect approached him and opened fire.

He said that first responders found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect in the shooting, meanwhile, is believed to have fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV. Gotell said that the suspect was wearing dark clothing and a mask at the time of the shooting.

On Friday morning, a white jeep could be seen behind police tape with both its driver and front passenger side windows shattered.

Multiple shell casings were also visible on the ground.

Police say that there were surveillance cameras at the gas station; however it remains unclear whether that footage will offer any clues as to the identity of the suspect.