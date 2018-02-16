

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A stabbing in Mississauga has sent a man to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition, Peel Paramedics said.

The incident took place in the area of Hurontario Street and King Street West at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the male victim walked into a convenience store in the area asking for help. An employee then called 911 before paramedics arrived to assist the man, according to officers.

He was taken via emergency run to hospital to be treated for his serious injuries, paramedics said.

Police said they are not certain as to where the reported stabbing took place.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Road closures have been put in place in the area to accommodate a police investigation.