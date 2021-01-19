Advertisement
Man in critical condition after industrial accident in Toronto's Humber Summit neighbourhood
Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 9:00AM EST
TORONTO -- A man injured in an industrial accident in Toronto’s Humber Summit neighbourhood this morning has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The incident occurred in the area of Milvan and Millwick drives, near Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West, at around 8:15 a.m.
Police say a male in his 50s came into contact with a vehicle in the area and officers later learned that the victim had been involved in an industrial accident.
He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment in critical condition.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.