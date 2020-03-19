TORONTO -- A worker has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following an apparent industrial accident in Etobicoke, police say.

The incident occurred near Evans and Kipling avenues this morning.

Police say CPR was performed on the worker when emergency crews arrived on scene.

The victim, identified by paramedics as a man in his 60s, has been taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

It is not yet clear if the Ministry of Labour will investigate the incident.