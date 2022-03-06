Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

A male pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said the collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and Bond Street, east of Yonge Street.

When emergency crews arrived, they located the man without vital signs.

Life-saving measures were performed and paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area have been closed due to the collision.