TORONTO -- A 53-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a highway in Milton Friday evening.

At around 11:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a collision on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 25.

A male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, police said.

Further details about the collision are unknown.

Westbound lanes were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.