

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hate-motivated assault that took place in Newmarket on Sunday.

The incident took place in a restaurant parking lot near Yonge Street and Dawson Manor Boulevard around noon.

According to investigators, a 24-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle with a rainbow logo on it when another man drove by and yelled a homophobic slur.

“The victim confronted the suspect in the drive-thru and an altercation ensued,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “The suspect hit the victim and during the altercation, broke the victim’s mobile phone.”

The suspect then fled the area, police said. The victim sustained minor physical injuries.

Shortly after the incident, the suspect was identified by police and was taken into custody at his residence.

Town of East Gwillimbury resident Umair Ahmad Qurashi has since been charged with assault and mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The charges have not been proven in court.

In a statement, York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe called the hate-motivated incident “unacceptable.”

“York Regional Police will always respond and lay charges where warranted, for behaviour that targets someone solely because of their sexual orientation or any other reason that is motivated by prejudice or hate,” the chief said.

“Such incidents are unacceptable and have no place in our community.”

Anyone with further information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.