Man in 50s dies after being struck by vehicle in North York

    A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

    It happened at Spenvalley Drive and Jane Street, north of Sheppard Avenue West, at 7 p.m.

    The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police said a short time later that he died of his injuries in hospital.

    Roads in the area are currently closed as police conduct an investigation.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

