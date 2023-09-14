Man hit with brick while riding Toronto transit; suspect sought
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was hit with a brick while riding the bus in Toronto Thursday morning.
Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West at approximately 9 a.m. During the alleged assault, the suspect allegedly hit another passenger with a brick.
The victim has been transported to hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.
According to police, the suspect fled from the scene on foot. He is described as a Black man with short hair and was wearing a white sweater, khaki pants and white shoes at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Strange lights spotted in Morocco earthquake videos may be a phenomenon reported for centuries, scientists say
Reports of 'earthquake lights,' like the ones seen in videos captured before Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, go back centuries to ancient Greece.
COVID-19: Why health officials have stopped calling the new shots a 'booster'
When Health Canada on Tuesday approved Moderna’s updated Spikevax vaccine – designed to target Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 – health officials avoided labelling the latest shot a 'booster' during a technical briefing. Here’s why they say they’re dropping the word.
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
WATCH | Close call as alligator swims toward children in a Texas lake
A weekend swim could have taken a dramatic turn in a Texas state park last Saturday when an alligator headed straight for a group of children.
Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the sports drink business.
Arm Holdings shares rise 10 per cent in Wall Street's biggest initial public offering since 2021
Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose 10 per cent in their stock market debut, in what is the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years.
How Canada played a key role in obtaining the largest asteroid samples yet: Canadian Space Agency
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
Montreal
-
One of the eight overdose victims at a Montreal shelter has died, police confirm
One of the eight people who overdosed earlier this week at a Montreal homeless shelter died on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. She was 42 years old.
-
Montreal radio station prank calls Donald Trump
A pair of hosts on Montreal's ÉNERGIE radio station managed to prank former President Donald Trump Wednesday into convincing him he was on the phone with two high-profile supporters: Clint Eastwood and Georges St-Pierre.
-
Toddlers on the hiring list: Montreal dockworkers union responds to nepotism accusations
The union representing dockworkers at the Port of Montreal says it has ended a long-standing hiring practice that has been criticized for fostering nepotism — to the point where workers' preschool offspring were placed on a list of potential employees.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial day 6 — Jury to see videos from inside police headquarters
As the trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor Thursday, the jury is expected to see more surveillance videos from inside London Police Service headquarters on June 6 -7, 2021.
-
Ontario's Outstanding Young Farmers mark 'surreal' victory
Stewart Skinner grew up with pigs at his family’s farm near Listowel, as did his wife, Jessica Kelly. So, despite forays into the public sector, the pair were destined to return to the industry they love, to start their own pork operation back in 2015.
-
Burial of discovered human remains represents window to London’s past
An important burial that took place Wednesday is helping to serve as a window to our past. Seventeen years after the discovery of human remains at a west London construction site, a woman and her three children were finally laid to rest.
Kitchener
-
New batch of vaccines available in Ontario this fall
A new batch of vaccines for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV will be available in Ontario this fall.
-
Three arrested at Kitchener drive-thru after alleged impaired driving
Waterloo regional police have arrested three people for drug-related charges after reports of possible impaired driving in a Kitchener drive-thru.
-
Man bit by dog, punched in neck by woman at park: Guelph police
A Guelph woman has been charged after a dispute at a dog park allegedly led to a man being bit, punched in the neck, and having his shirt ripped.
Northern Ontario
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
-
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
Ottawa
-
One month of 'no-charge transit' to compensate OC Transpo riders would cost $15 million
One month of free transit to compensate riders for disruptions caused by the O-Train shutdown this summer would cost an estimated $15 million, but the head of OC Transpo says the transit service doesn't have the money to offer free rides.
-
'No twerking?' Rogue sign at Ottawa park sparks debate on social media
A rogue sign spotted on the fence of a Centretown park this week is the talk of social media, but no one seems to know what it means. City of Ottawa staff insist the sign wasn't posted by the city.
-
Ottawa MPP, some councillors want Ontario Auditor General to review Ottawa's urban boundary expansion
An Ottawa Liberal MPP and some councillors want the Auditor General to review the Ontario government's decision to expand the city of Ottawa's urban boundary by an additional 654 hectares.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial day 6 — Jury to see videos from inside police headquarters
As the trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor Thursday, the jury is expected to see more surveillance videos from inside London Police Service headquarters on June 6 -7, 2021.
-
Fire under investigation at Wheatley Water Treatment Plant
An investigation is underway and a boil water advisory is still in effect after a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant.
-
Driver, passenger charged after two-vehicle crash in Belle River
Two people were charged after a two-vehicle collision at a set of railroad tracks in Belle River.
Barrie
-
Police end search for missing hiker in Bracebridge
The search for a Bracebridge man who went hiking Wednesday morning and failed to return home has ended following a massive police effort.
-
Barrie golf prodigy Paige Sefton making waves on the course at just 14
At just 14, Paige Sefton is taking the golf world by storm, leaving an indelible mark on the greens and fairways.
-
Orillia man attempts to flee police during drug bust on Colborne Street
An Orillia man faces several charges after an early morning police raid at a home on Colborne Street allegedly resulted in the seizure of weapons, knives, drugs, and cash.
Atlantic
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
-
Coast guard suspends search for missing Newfoundland fisherman, police to take over
The Canadian Coast Guard has ended its search for a man who went missing after a cod fishing boat sank Tuesday off Newfoundland's northeast coast.
-
N.S. premier names African Nova Scotian woman to his cabinet in historic first
Twila Grosse made history today in becoming the first Black woman in Nova Scotia history appointed to the provincial cabinet.
Calgary
-
Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle: Calgary police
A pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition after they were hit by a vehicle in northwest Calgary.
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
-
Alberta announces $16M to repair, restore government-owned affordable housing facilities
The provincial government has announced $16 million in funding to help battle Alberta's housing crisis.
Winnipeg
-
Fire destroys Winnipeg's Windsor Hotel
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg caught fire on Wednesday, sending clouds of smoke into the sky while prompting road closures and air quality warnings in the area.
-
Winnipeg construction projects may not be finished before snow comes
Winnipeg is well known for having two seasons --- there's winter and construction.
-
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
Vancouver
-
2 dead after possible 'neighbour dispute' in Chilliwack, homicide investigators say
Police are investigating a double-homicide in Chilliwack, B.C., that potentially stemmed from a dispute between neighbours.
-
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
-
2nd fire at Vancouver apartment building likely caused by squatters, firefighters say
For the second time in as many months, flames broke out at an East Vancouver apartment building Wednesday – and the suspected cause is raising concerns among residents displaced by the last fire.
Edmonton
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Edmonton murder
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton.
-
Polls suggest slim majority of Albertans support oil and gas emissions cap
Most Albertans would support some kind of national cap on carbon emissions from the oil and gas sector, two new polls suggest.
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.