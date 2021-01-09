Advertisement
Man has serious injuries after stabbing in North York
Published Saturday, January 9, 2021 2:09PM EST
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in North York Saturday afternoon.
At 1:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a man who was stabbed in the area of Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street.
Toronto paramedics say the man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
One person is in custody, according to police.
Officers are on scene investigating.
This is a developing story.