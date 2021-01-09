TORONTO -- A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in North York Saturday afternoon.

At 1:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a man who was stabbed in the area of Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

Toronto paramedics say the man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

One person is in custody, according to police.

Officers are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.