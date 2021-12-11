Police are investigating a hit and run that left a man with serious injuries downtown.

On Thursday night, Toronto police responded to a collision in the area of Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East shortly after 11:45 p.m.

A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Traffic Services is investigating.