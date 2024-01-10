Man gunned down in Vaughan plaza shooting has died of his injuries, police say
A 34-year-old man who was gunned down in Woodbridge last month has died of his injuries, York Regional Police confirmed Wednesday.
Police responded to a plaza at Highway 7, near Ansley Grove Boulevard, at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after receiving a report that multiple shots were fired outside of a store.
A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
He died of his injuries in hospital two weeks later on Jan. 7, police said Wednesday.
He has since been identified as Robert Hinn of Vaughan.
Police have not said what might have motivated the killing, but they do believe that Hinn was targeted.
Investigators believe there are at least two suspects who fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV.
The shooter is described as a male who was wearing all dark clothing and a dark face mask. There’s no description of the second suspect.
Police are urging anyone with information about the case, who has not yet spoken to investigators to come forward, as well as anyone who might have video footage or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the murder.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
WATCH Dramatic video shows police storm TV studio in Ecuador to free hostages
Dramatic video shot from inside a TC Television studio in Ecuador shows the moment that heavily-armed police in Guayaquil stormed the building after it had been taken over by gunmen.
Noise complaints may lead to eviction for Winnipeg family of boy living with autism
A family is facing eviction from their second floor apartment unit in south Winnipeg as noise complaints have been filed against them.
Secret tunnel in NYC synagogue leads to brawl between police and worshippers
A historic Brooklyn synagogue that serves as the centre of an influential Hasidic Jewish movement was trashed this week during an unusual community dispute that began with the discovery of a secret underground tunnel and ended with worshippers brawling with police.
These are the top sources of food poisoning, according to a chef-turned-microbiologist
CTVNews.ca spoke with food safety experts about the meals they approach with extra caution when dining out, and the list is longer than you might expect
DEVELOPING From wind chills of -55 to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
Weather warnings are in place Wednesday morning for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.
1981-2024 Adan Canto, known for his versatility in roles in 'X-Men' and 'Designated Survivor,' dies at 42
Adan Canto, the Mexican singer and actor best known for his roles in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "Agent Game" as well as the TV series "The Cleaning Lady," has died. He was 42.
A legal battle is set to open at the top UN court over an allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza
A legal battle over whether Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide opens Thursday at the United Nations' top court with preliminary hearings into South Africa's call for judges to order an immediate suspension of Israel's military actions. Israel stringently denies the genocide allegation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Snowstorm cuts power, closes schools in Quebec
Tens of thousands of homes are in the dark after 15 cm of snow struck Quebec.
-
Former Montreal mayor hasn't ruled out running for Quebec Liberal leadership
It seems former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre hasn't ruled out running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.
-
Canada Post warns of delivery delays as Quebec is blanketed with snow
Canada Post says Quebecers should expect some delivery delays 'due to inclement weather, snow and freezing rain.'
London
-
Thousands of people without power across southwestern Ontario
According to the Hydro One outage map, the outrage stretches east to west from the Grand Bend area through South Huron, Granton and St. Marys.
-
Concerns remain as London, Ont. gets ready to roll out new green bin program
The City of London will officially roll out its new green bin program on Jan. 15, ushering in changes to London’s garbage collection that have been delayed for years.
-
Disaster averted in Huron County horse and buggy crash
It could have been a much worse outcome after a semi truck and horse and buggy collided north of Wingham, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Family remembers Six Nations, Ont. man fatally shot in Miami following NFL game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was shot and killed in Miami Sunday after travelling there to see his favourite team play.
-
Three sites shortlisted for new K-W hospital location
The panel in charge of recommending the location for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo says three sites have been shortlisted and are now being evaluated.
-
Thousands of people without power across southwestern Ontario
According to the Hydro One outage map, the outrage stretches east to west from the Grand Bend area through South Huron, Granton and St. Marys.
Northern Ontario
-
Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
-
Shot fired into home of Barrie family during break-in attempt by several masked suspects
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Ottawa
-
Carleton Place homes sold for $400,000 under original selling price
Two years ago, newly built townhomes in Carleton Place, Ont. sold for nearly $900,000. Low interest rates were a driving force behind the hefty price tag. Now, the same houses are being relisted at a significantly lower price.
-
Overnight snow, rain wreaks havoc on roads Wednesday morning
Ottawa missed the brunt of a winter storm, but overnight snow switching to rain is causing a messy commute for drivers on Wednesday.
-
Ottawa driver saved from vehicle after driving onto ice in winter storm
A driver was saved from their vehicle on the ice in the midst of a winter storm on the Ottawa River Tuesday evening.
Windsor
-
Essex Fire mourning loss of 42-year-old firefighter
A 42-year-old Essex firefighter is being remembered for his strength, dedication, and bravery.
-
Kangaroo on the loose in Chatham-Kent gets returned
If anyone spotted a kangaroo in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday, it wasn’t a hallucination.
-
Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex
Strong winds are expected to continue Wednesday. Environment Canada warns gusts could be upwards of 80 km/h.
Barrie
-
$41,000 RV and pickup truck stolen from same owner in Shelburne
A $41,000 RV and pickup truck were stolen from the same family in two separate locations.
-
Shot fired into home of Barrie family during break-in attempt by several masked suspects
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Canadian Olympic medalists to perform in Wasaga's Breaking the Ice Festival
Canadian Olympic medalists beak in the ice during Wasaga Beach's 50th anniversary.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed across the Maritimes as messy storm moves through the region
A storm system moving from the southern Great Lakes is expected to move through parts of the Maritimes Wednesday with a mix of snow, rain and strong winds.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
-
Out of commission: N.S. Commissionaires won't bid on Halifax bridge contract
Nova Scotia Commissionaires, who've had the contract to man the Halifax bridges for nearly 70 years, is not bidding for the job this time because an internal business analysis didn't add up.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Arrests made in fatal shooting in northwest Calgary
Calgary police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in Capitol Hill last September.
-
City of Calgary reminds residents to bundle up against the cold
More snow is expected for Calgary throughout Wednesday, but city officials say the plunge in temperatures is a much bigger problem for residents.
-
Carbon monoxide leak in northeast Calgary home sends 3 people to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide (CO) leak at a northeast Calgary home on Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'I don't think it's really my fault': Winnipeg woman facing $100K in fines for fires in vacant home
A Winnipeg woman is facing more than $100,000 worth of fines because of fires in her vacant home.
-
Noise complaints may lead to eviction for Winnipeg family of boy living with autism
A family is facing eviction from their second floor apartment unit in south Winnipeg as noise complaints have been filed against them.
-
Restaurant looking to make changes after 33 last-minute cancellations over weekend
A Manitoba restaurant is considering measures to prevent last-minute cancellations after dealing with a rash of no-shows over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver mayors launch new campaign to secure transit funding
A group of Metro Vancouver mayors is rolling out a new campaign designed to show public support for provincial and federal funding for transit expansion.
-
Environment Canada warns parts of northern B.C. that -50 C wind chill could be coming
Environment Canada is warning parts of northern British Columbia to expect wind chill values as cold as -50 C for at least the rest of the week.
-
Storm sends massive waves crashing down on Greater Victoria roads
Mother Nature’s power was on full display in Greater Victoria Tuesday, when fierce winds blasted the shoreline and huge waves crashed onto Dallas Road,
Edmonton
-
Group of doctors accuse medical leader of conflict of interest in Alberta Health Services whistleblower case
A potential conflict of interest between an official for Alberta Health Services and a private Edmonton surgical centre are at the core of a whistleblower complaint lodged by five doctors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Deep freeze begins, but the coldest days are still ahead
And so it begins... A lengthy deep freeze is settling in and it'll last at least through the weekend, possibly into early next week.
-
Oilers do enough to beat Blackhawks 2-1, extend win streak to 8 games
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored goals as the Edmonton Oilers extended their NHL win streak to eight games with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.