    Man gunned down in Vaughan plaza shooting has died of his injuries, police say

    A 34-year-old man who was gunned down in Woodbridge last month has died of his injuries, York Regional Police confirmed Wednesday.

    A 34-year-old man who was gunned down in Woodbridge last month has died of his injuries, York Regional Police confirmed Wednesday.

    Police responded to a plaza at Highway 7, near Ansley Grove Boulevard, at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after receiving a report that multiple shots were fired outside of a store.

    A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

    He died of his injuries in hospital two weeks later on Jan. 7, police said Wednesday.

    He has since been identified as Robert Hinn of Vaughan.

    Police have not said what might have motivated the killing, but they do believe that Hinn was targeted.

    Investigators believe there are at least two suspects who fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV.

    The shooter is described as a male who was wearing all dark clothing and a dark face mask. There’s no description of the second suspect.

    Police are urging anyone with information about the case, who has not yet spoken to investigators to come forward, as well as anyone who might have video footage or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the murder.

