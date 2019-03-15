Man from Midland, Ont., charged with impersonating a police officer: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 6:25PM EDT
MIDLAND, Ont. -- Provincial police have charged a 27-year-old man from Midland, Ont., with impersonating a police officer.
OPP allege the man operated vehicles that resembled police cars and interacted with people "in a manner suggesting that he was a police officer."
He's charged with two counts of personating a police officer and one count of breaching a probation order.
Police say the suspect was released from custody following a bail hearing on Tuesday, and is due to appear in court in Midland on April 4.
They say they're looking to speak to anyone the man may have targeted.