A man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after he was found in Scarborough with what police are calling “suspicious” injuries.

Toronto police were called to the Birchmount Road and Huntingwood Drive area shortly after 8:30 a.m. after a passerby spotted a person suffering from trauma.

Paramedics attended and performed CPR on the victim, believed to be in his 50s, before rushing him to hospital.

Neither police nor paramedics could definitively say how the man sustained his injuries.

Police have closed an area in the vicinity of where the man was found to allow for an investigation.

More to come…