

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has been found without vital signs after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.

Police say officers responded to a call of a personal injury accident around noon near Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road. The report indicated the driver was seriously injured.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s without vital signs. He was transported to a trauma centre

EMS confirmed that the injuries were “consistent with gunshot wounds.”

Police say the car ran off the road and hit a fence.

More to come.