Man found without vital signs after crash in Etobicoke
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 12:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 7, 2018 1:05PM EDT
A man has been found without vital signs after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.
Police say officers responded to a call of a personal injury accident around noon near Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road. The report indicated the driver was seriously injured.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s without vital signs. He was transported to a trauma centre
EMS confirmed that the injuries were “consistent with gunshot wounds.”
Police say the car ran off the road and hit a fence.
More to come.