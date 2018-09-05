

Katherine DeClerq, CTV N ews Toronto





Toronto police say that a man is being rushed to a tauma centre in life-threating condition after a collision in Etobicoke.

Officers responded to reports of a man pinned between a dump truck and a car near the intersection of Twenty Sixth Street and Elder Avenue around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Toronto police said that a man was found without vital signs.

Paramedics say the man is in his 40s.

The truck belongs to Miller Waste Systems, which is contracted to the City of Toronto.

Twenty Sixth Street is closed from Laburnham Avenue to Elder Avenue while police investigate.