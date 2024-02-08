Man found with gunshot wounds in lobby of Toronto condo building: police

TORONTO
    Police have cordoned off a building in Liberty Village following a shooting.
    A man is in hospital following a shooting at a condo building in Liberty Village Thursday night.

    Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong said police received a call for a shooting at the building on Ordnance Street, in the area of Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West, shortly before 5 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they located a male victim in the lobby with apparent gunshot wounds, Kwong said. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Kwong said that in addition to 14 division officers, the Emergency Task Force and K9 unit were dispatched to the scene.

    “We did contain what we believe to be the beginning of the scene, which was on the seventh floor, and as such, we do have to contain it for evidence,” he said.

    “We also did lock down many other areas as we searched to make sure that there was no one walking around with a gun or that evidence was discarded.”

    Kwong said police do not have suspect information, and no weapons have been recovered. He added that police had not established a motive for the shooting.

    When asked if the victim was a resident of the building, Kwong said he did not know.

    He urged anyone with information, including video, to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

