Man found suffering from gunshot wound after car crashes in Scarborough
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:13PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:22PM EST
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
TORONTO -- A man has been found suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a crashed car in Scarborough Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Newark roads around 7:45 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole in the area. The victim was slumped over the steering wheel of the car and was unresponsive, police said.
Paramedics say the man was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Investigators say they do not know where the man was shot.
This is a developing news story. More to come.