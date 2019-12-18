TORONTO -- A man has been found suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a crashed car in Scarborough Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Newark roads around 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole in the area. The victim was slumped over the steering wheel of the car and was unresponsive, police said.

Paramedics say the man was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Investigators say they do not know where the man was shot.

This is a developing news story. More to come.