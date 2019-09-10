Man found sleeping in car arrested after gun allegedly found on his lap
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 7:46AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 7:52AM EDT
Four people have been charged after police were called to a short-term rental home in Toronto and found a man sleeping in a car allegedly with a gun sitting on his lap.
Authorities were called to the home, in the Meadowbank Road and Cowley Avenue area in Etobicoke, on Sept. 7 around 8.30 a.m.
Police arrested the man after allegedly finding him taking a nap with a gun on his lap.
Police said two other men allegedly fled into the backyards of neighbouring homes when they arrived.
During a search of the property, police said they also discovered a discarded gun and a loaded magazine.
The short-term rental was searched by the Emergency Task Force and other five people were arrested but later released.
Kingslee Christie, 22, is facing 10 separate charges, including occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.
Mississauga man Najiib Adan, 28, Toronto man Zyad Siddiqui, 28, and Said Keylie, 24, also from Toronto, have been charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized.
The four men appeared in court on Sept. 8 at Old City Hall.