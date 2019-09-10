

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Four people have been charged after police were called to a short-term rental home in Toronto and found a man sleeping in a car allegedly with a gun sitting on his lap.

Authorities were called to the home, in the Meadowbank Road and Cowley Avenue area in Etobicoke, on Sept. 7 around 8.30 a.m.

Police arrested the man after allegedly finding him taking a nap with a gun on his lap.

Police said two other men allegedly fled into the backyards of neighbouring homes when they arrived.

During a search of the property, police said they also discovered a discarded gun and a loaded magazine.

The short-term rental was searched by the Emergency Task Force and other five people were arrested but later released.

Kingslee Christie, 22, is facing 10 separate charges, including occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Mississauga man Najiib Adan, 28, Toronto man Zyad Siddiqui, 28, and Said Keylie, 24, also from Toronto, have been charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized.

The four men appeared in court on Sept. 8 at Old City Hall.