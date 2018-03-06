Man found not guilty of murder charge in connection with 2016 Etobicoke shooting
Police are seen outside a basement apartment where 22-year-old Tevin James was shot on Jan. 19.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 11:27PM EST
A jury has found a man not guilty in connection with the 2016 fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in an Etobicoke basement.
The shooting took place at around 4 a.m. in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and 11th Street on Jan. 19, 2016.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a basement apartment. He was subsequently taken to a trauma centre where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The victim was later identified as Tevin James.
On Jan. 22, 2016, a suspect identified as Frederick Leon was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.
Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Leon was found not guilty by a jury and acquitted of the murder charge on Tuesday.