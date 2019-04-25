

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 75-year-old man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the 2014 death of a woman, who was found beaten to death near a west-end community centre.

Xian Xu Liu, 65, was found by officers suffering from significant facial trauma in a park behind the Wallace-Emerson Community Centre, near Dufferin and Dupont streets, on Oct. 15, 2014.

First responders tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators previously said that Liu was approached by a man in the park and after engaging in conversation for several minutes, the man assaulted Liu with a metal bar.

A suspect identified as Shou Quan Chen was taken into custody and charged in connection with the murder.

Chen appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday and was found guilty of second-degree murder. It took the jury less than half a day to reach a verdict, but it must now review a defence application on whether Chen is criminally responsible for his actions.