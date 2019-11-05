Man found dead in stairwell of east-end apartment building
A man was found deceased in a stairwell at an east-end apartment building on Nov. 5, 2019. (CP24 / Jamie Gutfreund)
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 8:12AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 5, 2019 9:18AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a stairwell at an east-end apartment building in the early hours of Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to a building on Eastdale Avenue, located in the area of Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, just before 5 a.m. for a report of unknown trouble.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a deceased man in the stairwell, as well as a single shell casing. No weapon has been recovered, police said.
Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate the incident, Toronto police confirmed.
No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with the investigation has been released by officials thus far.
Investigators are continuing to canvass the area for more information.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.