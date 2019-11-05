Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a stairwell at an east-end apartment building in the early hours of Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Eastdale Avenue, located in the area of Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, just before 5 a.m. for a report of unknown trouble.

Unknown Trouble #GO2136178

Eastdale Avenue/Secord Avenue

- man located inside the building deceased

- shell casing located

- police are investigating and canvassing the area for witnesses/video

Anyone with information contact 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 5, 2019

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a deceased man in the stairwell, as well as a single shell casing. No weapon has been recovered, police said.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate the incident, Toronto police confirmed.

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with the investigation has been released by officials thus far.

Investigators are continuing to canvass the area for more information.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.