Man found dead in middle of Scarborough road struck by vehicle: police
Published Friday, August 20, 2021 9:12PM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 20, 2021 9:12PM EDT
Police are investigating the death of a man found lying in the middle of a road in Scarborough.
TORONTO -- A man found dead on the road in Scarborough Friday evening was struck by a vehicle, Toronto police say.
Officers and paramedics rushed to the area of Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m.
Police say a man was found lying in the middle of the street with serious injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police confirmed that a vehicle hit the man. The driver remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is being investigated.