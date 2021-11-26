TORONTO -- Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting after one man was found dead inside the garage of home in Scarborough’s Dean Park neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on Blacktoft Drive, located in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road, at around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they located a man inside the garage suffering from injuries.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Speaking to reporters outside the home where the shooting occurred, one officer confirmed that the victim did not live at the residence.

The firearm used in the deadly shooting has not been recovered.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided any suspect information.

Police say all witnesses are cooperating with the investigation but police are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to investigators to contact the homicide unit.