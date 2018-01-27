

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after he was found badly beaten at Islington Station early Saturday morning, police say.

The man was discovered at the station just before 1 a.m.

Initial reports from police suggested the man was bleeding from his head with what was believed to be a gunshot wound, however they later said that he had not been shot and that the injury was sustained during the course of a fight.

Police subsequently left the subway station and were last seen on nearby Mabelle Avenue.

It is not clear whether or not any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.