

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Police say a man who was allegedly assaulted and abducted in Burlington, Ont., was found safe on Friday.

Halton regional police say they found the man with minor injuries that didn't require medical attention a day after he was allegedly kidnapped.

Officers say he has decided not to help police with their investigation.

Police say the incident began when the man was approached by two vehicles on the side of a road on Thursday just before 2 p.m.

They say three male suspects exited the vehicles and chased the man before allegedly assaulting him and forcing him into one of the vehicles.

Police have found a black Honda Civic that was connected to the case, and are still looking for a silver Dodge Caravan.

They say they haven't arrested anyone in the case so far.