Man followed woman, harassed her with knife in Vaughan: police

A man has been charged after allegedly following and harassing a woman with a knife in Vaughan on Thursday night.

York Regional Police said the incident happened near Highway 7 West and Martin Grove Area around 10:30 p.m.

Two women were walking in the area when a man they did not know approached and tried to talk to them. Police said the man also offered the women a ride home, which they declined.

However, the man continued to follow the women until they got to a bus shelter, where one of them got on a bus.

Shortly after, the man approached the remaining woman again and allegedly displayed a knife as he attempted to coerce her to come with him, police said.

The woman ran away and called police. When officers arrived, they located the suspect and arrested him following a short foot pursuit.

Officers later found his red 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck parked at a nearby gas station.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Vishal Sharma of East Gwillimbury. He is facing charges of criminal harassment and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police also released his photo as they believe there could be additional victims.

“Any victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward, or anyone with information or a video recording from the area at the time of the incident, are urged to contact investigators as soon as possible,” police said.

They can contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.