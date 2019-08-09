

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is fighting for life after a shooting at a basketball court in Scarborough after another night of gun violence in Toronto.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Galloway Road.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they were unable to locate a victim.

Sound of Gunshots:

Lawrence Ave E/ Orton Park Rd

- shots reported

- several people reportedly seen running from area

- units responding#GO1502922^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 9, 2019

But a male suffering from gunshot wounds later showed up at a local hospital and police believe he was the victim injured in the shooting at the basketball court.

The male was transferred to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects but forensic officers are currently on scene collecting evidence.

Meanwhile, police are investigating after several shots were fired in Jamestown late last night.

The gunshots rang out near townhouses in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue at around 10 p.m.



Police investigate after shots were fired overnight in Jamestown. (CTV News Toronto)

Police say no injuries were reported and there were no reports of damage.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

Police say the perpetrators may have left the scene in a black Honda that was last seen heading northbound on Martin Grove Road.