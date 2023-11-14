Man fatally struck in hit-and-run in downtown Toronto: police

Police have released images of a suspect vehicle after a homeless man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning.

According to Toronto police, the victim, a 57-year-old man, was struck just before 6:45 a.m. by a dark-coloured SUV that had mounted the curb on the east side of Scott Street, near Wellington Street East.

“That individual was dragged for a short distance and left there as the driver fled the scene,” TPS Inspector Jeff Banglid told reporters during an update provided at 8:30 a.m.

The victim, later identified as a 57-year-old man, was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His identity is being withheld at this time, police said.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be a Ford Expedition, was said to have fled northbound on Scott.

On Tuesday afternoon, police released images of the suspect vehicle in an effort to locate the driver.

Investigators are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.