

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man has been pronounced dead after being struck and pinned by a streetcar in the Riverside area.

It happened on Queen Street, near Hamilton Street, a block west of Broadview Avenue.

Reports from the scene indicated that the man had become trapped under the vehicle, Toronto police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were not clear about whether the man was walking or riding a bike when he was struck.

“The TTC is assisting police with their investigation. Our thoughts at this time are with the victim’s family and friends, as well as with our operator,” TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said in a tweet.

Queen Street has been completely shut down between Broadview and Davies avenues as police investigate.