Man fatally hit by vehicle during possible road rage incident on Highway 401 in North York
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 8:04PM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 23, 2020 8:39PM EDT
TORONTO -- One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle during a possible road rage incident on Highway 401 in North York Friday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tim Dunn said the incident began on the westbound lanes of the highway around 6:45 p.m.
He said vehicles pulled over, and a fight broke out.
A man entered the live lanes during the altercation and was hit by a vehicle, Dunn said.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, Toronto paramedics said, and another person was assessed for non-physical injuries.
Dunn said a male has been taken into custody.
All westbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Hogg's Hollow Bridge are closed.