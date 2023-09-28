Toronto

    • Man facing 'prowl by night' charge after allegedly following female youth home from bus stop in Toronto's east end

    An image of Allan Jacobson. (Toronto Police Service) An image of Allan Jacobson. (Toronto Police Service)

    A 57-year-old man allegedly followed a female youth home from a bus stop in Toronto’s east end earlier this week and is now facing charges.

    Officers said they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue on Tuesday for a report that a man had followed a girl from a bus stop to her home.

    No arrests were made at the time. However, police say that the same suspect appeared in a back yard of a home in the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue two days later.

    Officers said they arrested the accused on the front porch of the residence that day.

    Allan Jacobson, of no fixed address, is facing charges of harassment by following, prowl by night and fail to comply with release order.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police are concerned there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

