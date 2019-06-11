

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after he opened fire on another man in North York last month, inadvertently hitting a vehicle with an occupant inside it in the process.

Police say that the suspect was in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. on May 28 when he approached another man and engaged him in conversation.

At some point during that conversation, police say that the suspect got upset and brandished a handgun. The other man then ran away but the suspect fired multiple shots in his direction, police say.

One of those shots struck a vehicle in the area, though the occupant inside was unharmed.

The man who the suspect opened fire on also escaped injury.

Jeffery Ramirez, 24, of Toronto, was arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting.

He is facing nine weapons-related charges, including two counts of discharging a firearm with an intent to wound or endanger life.