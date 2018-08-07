

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old man previously charged in a human trafficking investigation is facing nine additional charges after with a third victim came forward.

Toronto police say that a 24-year-old woman was contacted by a man over social media on June 1, 2015. She came to Toronto and was allegedly forced into the sex trade.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police say the man took photos of the woman in “varying degrees of undress” and posted them on a website called Backpages.com. She was trafficked in the Greater Toronto Area and was forced to turn all her money over to the man.

The man allegedly took her identification and cell phone so she was unable to contact her family. Police say that the man used deception and intimidation to control the woman’s movements.

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted numerous times over a three-month period.

On Aug. 1, Daylo Robinson of Mississauga was taken into custody. He is facing numerous charges including trafficking in persons by recruiting, material benefit from sexual services, advertising another person’s sexual services, and sexual assault.

Police say this is the third set of charges laid against Robinson.

Robinson was previously charged along with two other Mississauga residents by Toronto Police on May 10, 2018.

Police said that a 21-year-old woman was forced into the sex trade by two men and a woman. She was “forced to abide by rules they imposed on her” and was trafficked in the Greater Toronto Area.

The woman told police she was forced to turn over all her earnings to the suspects and was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

The two other suspects, identified as 27-year-old Tyler Vickers and 22-year-old Rebecca Horton were charged with trafficking a person by exercising control, assault, forcible confinement and financial benefit through trafficking a person over 18.

Robinson and Horton were charged on May 28 again after a second victim came forward. The additional 16 charges include trafficking in persons under 18 years of age by recruiting, trafficking in persons under 18 years of age by exercising control and material benefit from trafficking in persons under 18 years of age.

Police said they are encouraging any victims to come forward and report human trafficking occurrences to police.

“We want to make sure that everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally,” police said in the news release.