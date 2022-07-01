Man facing nearly 100 charges in Toronto fraud scheme using fake cheques
Man facing nearly 100 charges in Toronto fraud scheme using fake cheques
A 22-year-old man has been charged with nearly 100 offences after allegedly defrauding multiple people in Toronto using fake cheques.
According to Toronto police, the incidents took place over the span of about 10 months, between April 2021 and February 2022.
During this time, a man would reach out to victims on Kijiji, Facebook Marketplace and Snapchat and agree to buy various items such as designer shoes and clothing.
Police say the man would meet the victims and pay for the items using fraudulent cheques that were deposited through mobile banking.
“The cheques would be more than the items purchased, causing the victims to transfer the difference back to the man,” police said in a news release issued in February.
The cheques were later put on hold and determined to be fake; however police say that by the time that process was complete, the man would have already fled with both the merchandise and money.
Police say they took a suspect into custody on June 27 in connection with the investigation.
Toronto resident Tyrese Campbell-Fraser was charged with 97 offences, including five counts of fraud over $5,000, 29 counts of fraud under $5,000, 30 counts of causing another person to act on a forged document, four counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats and 27 counts of failing to comply with probation.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Police have also released Campbell-Fraser’s image as investigators believe there may be more victims.
He has been described as standing about six feet, weighing about 180 pounds, with braided hair and fades on the sides, and a black beard.
Police say he has tattoos of "Heaven Fraser" on his right forearm, and "514" on his left forearm.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people converged on downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while police and city officials braced for possible protests against COVID-19 restrictions.
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region
Russian missile attacks on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea seemed to ease the threat to the city.
Court rejects bid by AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn suspension
The Assembly of First Nations says an Ontario court has rejected a bid by National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn her recent suspension.
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'
The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 presidential run mount after latest testimony
Stunning new revelations about former U.S. president Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid.
Lack of certification during pandemic fuelling lifeguard shortage, officials say
A lack of programs to certify lifeguards amid the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the industry-wide shortage seen in Canada, a Toronto city official says.
Montreal
-
Canada Day means it's time to move for thousands in Quebec
Quebecers across the province will notice the unmistakable sight of moving vans, parking spots marked off and furniture left on the curb as thousands of residents move as leases expire.
-
Quebec paramedics call unlimited strike, demanding better salaries
Unionized Quebec paramedics called an unlimited general strike on Friday.
-
Indigenous groups want more spots for residential school survivors during Pope's visit
A group of Indigenous people in Quebec expressed disappointment and concern Friday after learning that only 400 seats will be reserved for residential school survivors at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré during Pope Francis' visit on July 28.
London
-
Body of Burlington, Ont. man pulled from Lake Huron
The Body of a Burlington, Ont. man has been pulled from Lake Huron.
-
'We're here to honour survivors:' Turtle Island Healing Walk returns to London, Ont.
Close to 1,000 people are at Victoria Park in London, Ont Friday morning for the second annual Turtle Island Healing Walk.
-
Canada Day events around London
There are a number of events happening around the region for Canada Day — including fireworks in many communities.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed for Canada Day in Waterloo region?
Here's our full regional round up
-
Where to watch Canada Day fireworks
Canada Day celebrations are making a big return in 2022, here's where you can catch some of them in Waterloo region and surrounding areas.
-
Two local hospitals close emergency room this long weekend
It’s not the kind of news folks in Clinton, wanted to hear. Their community’s emergency room will be unavailable for the entire Canada Day long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
New plasma drive in Sudbury begins for the summer season
In Greater Sudbury on Thursday, a Sirens For Life event was held. This two-month long national event is a challenge between first responders to see who can donate the most plasma.
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youth
The second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Safe consumption site in Timmins ready to open Monday
With Health Canada's permission, street drugs can now be consumed inside Safe Health Site Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people converged on downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while police and city officials braced for possible protests against COVID-19 restrictions.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red and white filled downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while events are also being held across the city.
-
A list of Canada Day events in Ottawa today
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the Canada Day activities across the city of Ottawa, including at the new location at LeBreton Flats.
Windsor
-
CK police say rock thrower arrested at local bar
In the past 24 hours, the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to 199 calls for service, arresting six people as a result.
-
Heat warning expected to come down Friday
A heat warning remains in effect to kick off July.
-
Little being done to stop loud fireworks noise 'five to seven days a week', says Windsor resident
Despite the City of Windsor prohibiting the use of fireworks on most days of the year, Walkerville resident Jordan Whelan says his family has been disturbed by the sounds of loud pops multiple times a day for the past six months.
Barrie
-
Here's what's open and closed Canada Day in Barrie
Friday marks the return of restriction-free Canada Day festivities across the region, with a series of closures to celebrate the nation's birthday.
-
Here's where to watch fireworks on Canada Day across the region
The skies will be lit up on Friday for Canada Day, with fireworks displays planned for several areas across the region.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Calgary
-
What's open and closed in Calgary over the Canada Day weekend
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
After 'Freedom Convoy,' Canadian flag has taken on new meaning for some this year
The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa in February may seem a long way off in the July sun, but the memory of protesters draped in flags, waving them while singing the national anthem and hanging them from the trucks whose horns blared day and night is still fresh for locals.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new location
A piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.
Winnipeg
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
-
What's open and closed in Manitoba on Canada Day
Canada Day is coming up on Friday, July 1, which means that some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
-
Transit bus crashes into home on River Avenue
A crash involving a Transit bus that appears to have smashed into a home has shut down a road near Osborne Village.
Vancouver
-
New police dogs named after fallen officers from B.C., Alberta
Metro Vancouver Transit Police welcomed two new members to its canine unit at a formal badge ceremony Thursday night, each named after a fallen officer.
-
Confront 'dark truths' of colonial history, B.C. premier says in Canada Day message
Creating a better future for Canada requires confronting the "dark truths" of the country's colonial history, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Friday.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
Edmonton
-
Convoy organizer Lich in custody until at least Tuesday
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich will remain in custody in Ottawa until at least Tuesday after she was arrested in Alberta for allegedly breaching bail conditions.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
-
Bail decision reserved for 4th suspect accused of conspiracy in Coutts, Alta.
A judge has reserved her decision on whether to grant bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.