Man facing nearly 100 charges in Toronto fraud scheme using fake cheques

A 22-year-old man has been charged with nearly 100 offences after allegedly defrauding multiple people in Toronto using fake cheques.

According to Toronto police, the incidents took place over the span of about 10 months, between April 2021 and February 2022.

During this time, a man would reach out to victims on Kijiji, Facebook Marketplace and Snapchat and agree to buy various items such as designer shoes and clothing.

Police say the man would meet the victims and pay for the items using fraudulent cheques that were deposited through mobile banking.

“The cheques would be more than the items purchased, causing the victims to transfer the difference back to the man,” police said in a news release issued in February.

The cheques were later put on hold and determined to be fake; however police say that by the time that process was complete, the man would have already fled with both the merchandise and money.

Police say they took a suspect into custody on June 27 in connection with the investigation.

Toronto resident Tyrese Campbell-Fraser was charged with 97 offences, including five counts of fraud over $5,000, 29 counts of fraud under $5,000, 30 counts of causing another person to act on a forged document, four counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats and 27 counts of failing to comply with probation.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police have also released Campbell-Fraser’s image as investigators believe there may be more victims.

He has been described as standing about six feet, weighing about 180 pounds, with braided hair and fades on the sides, and a black beard.

Police say he has tattoos of "Heaven Fraser" on his right forearm, and "514" on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.