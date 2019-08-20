

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 55-year-old man charged with impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision on Highway 401 over the weekend has been released on bail.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to Highway 401, near Keele Street, for a report of a collision in the westbound collector’s lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man trapped inside a vehicle. Toronto Fire said they were able to extract the man, but he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified by investigators as 39-year-old Paolo Brizzie, of Woodbridge.

At the time, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said that it appeared as though a vehicle came into contact with the victim’s car, causing it to hit the concrete barrier on the highway.

“Not sure exactly circumstances of the crash or what the movements were post-collision, but the one driver suffered serious trauma as a result of that collision and post movement and was pronounced dead unfortunately,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Saturday.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified by police as Toronto-resident Rakunath Kanagaratnam, was taken into custody and charged with impaired driving causing death and refusal to take a breathalyzer test.

Kanagaratnam appeared in court early Tuesday afternoon and was released on $20,000 bail under conditions that he has to reside with his surety, cannot drive or sit in the front seat of a vehicle, and cannot consume alcohol.

He has also been ordered to take alcohol abuse counselling.