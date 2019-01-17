

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Scarborough over the weekend.

The collision occurred on Jan. 12 around 10 p.m. near McCowan Road and Brimorton Drive.

Police said that a 44-year-old man driving a Honda Civic was changing lanes when he collided with a Honda Accord, which was being driven by a 32-year-old man.

The Honda Civic mounted the curb and struck a pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told CP24 the day after the crash that street racing may have been a factor.

The identity of the victim has not been released by investigators.

Toronto resident Cory Erza Seale has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with the incident. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The charge has not been proven in court.