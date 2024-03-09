TORONTO
    • Man facing charges after allegedly stealing vehicle from Brampton dealership during test drive

    Romeo Cyr (21) of Montreal has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a dealership in Brampton during a test drive on March 7, 2024.. (Peel Regional Police). Romeo Cyr (21) of Montreal has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a dealership in Brampton during a test drive on March 7, 2024.. (Peel Regional Police).
    Peel Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a car dealership during a test drive where he threatened an employee that he was armed with a firearm on Thursday.

    According to police, the suspect attended a luxury car dealership in the Mayfield and Dixie roads area in Brampton. Police say that he then allegedly took part in a test drive, and after a short period of time, told a dealership employee who was in the passenger seat that he was armed with a firearm and forced the employee out of the passenger seat. Officers say he drove off in the vehicle and added the employee did not suffer any physical injuries.

    Both Peel and Toronto officers were able to locate the suspect’s address in Toronto. Upon the execution of a search warrant, police said they were able to arrest the suspect and seize the stolen vehicle from the dealership, as well as locate and seize an additional vehicle from the property that was allegedly stolen in February.

    The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Romeo Cyr from Montreal. He has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and utter forged document. The charges have not been tested in court.

    However, police say they anticipate more charges could be laid as the investigation continues.

    Police are asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Central Robbery Bureau investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.

