Man facing charges after allegedly stealing vehicle from Brampton dealership during test drive
Peel Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a car dealership during a test drive where he threatened an employee that he was armed with a firearm on Thursday.
According to police, the suspect attended a luxury car dealership in the Mayfield and Dixie roads area in Brampton. Police say that he then allegedly took part in a test drive, and after a short period of time, told a dealership employee who was in the passenger seat that he was armed with a firearm and forced the employee out of the passenger seat. Officers say he drove off in the vehicle and added the employee did not suffer any physical injuries.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Both Peel and Toronto officers were able to locate the suspect’s address in Toronto. Upon the execution of a search warrant, police said they were able to arrest the suspect and seize the stolen vehicle from the dealership, as well as locate and seize an additional vehicle from the property that was allegedly stolen in February.
The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Romeo Cyr from Montreal. He has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and utter forged document. The charges have not been tested in court.
However, police say they anticipate more charges could be laid as the investigation continues.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Central Robbery Bureau investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Alabama woman set for a plea hearing months after police say she faked her own kidnapping
A new plea hearing has been set for an Alabama woman accused of falsely telling police she was abducted last summer after stopping her car to check on a toddler wandering near a highway.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
The Biden-Trump rematch comes into view with dueling visits to Georgia
The 2024 presidential election campaign will pick up Saturday where the 2020 contest left off. Or, more precisely, in a place where it never actually ended.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
These are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Aid for Gaza preparing for first delivery in new seaside corridor
A ship bearing humanitarian aid was making preparations to leave Cyprus and head for Gaza, the European Commission president said Friday as international donors launched a sea corridor to supply the besieged territory that is facing widespread hunger after five months of war.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.