TORONTO -- Toronto police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted on an Ontario-wide warrant after he was released from custody by mistake.

Police said that Michael Berhane appeared in court on July 16 to answer to criminal charges.

Those charges were stayed in court, police said, but Berhane was supposed to be remanded in custody for other unrelated charges.

However, he was released from a holding facility in error on that same day, Const. David Hopkinson said.

Police did not realize Berhane was missing until he did not appear in court for his other trial, Hopkinson said.

Police did not provide the exact date of that trial but said it was “a little while ago.”

Berhane is wanted for a dozen charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said he is believed to be violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.