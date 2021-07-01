TORONTO -- Police say that two officers were treated in hospital earlier this week after a suspect struck them with a glass bottle while attempting to evade arrest.

The incident happened in the Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road area at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that the struggle ensued when members of the Gun and Gang Task Force observed the suspect entering a building and attempted to arrest him.

They say that the suspect hit both officers with a glass bottle before eventually being taken into custody.

He was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic gun and a quantity of drugs at the time of his arrest, police say.

The officers were both treated for non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

Kadah Dematas, 22, of Toronto, is charged with 12 offences, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.