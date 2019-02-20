

A 20-year-old man allegedly responsible for a series of knife-point robberies at ATMs and fast-food restaurants in Scarborough has been arrested and charged.

Investigators believe the same suspect carried out nine robberies over an 18-day period, primarily targeting women using ATMs.

Many of the incidents took place in an area bounded by Victoria Park Avenue, Markham Road, Sheppard Avenue East and Lawrence Avenue East.

In one case, on Feb. 1, the suspect allegedly pressed a knife up against the neck of a girl taking money out at an ATM near Victoria Park and Van Horne avenues .

The perpetrator reportedly demanded she hand over her money. Police said she complied and the man fled.

The suspect is alleged to have committed eight other robberies after that, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 18.

A suspect identified as Shah Safiyyullah Hussaini Syed, of Toronto, was arrested on Monday.

He has been charged with a total of 35 offences, including three counts of robbery with a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, fraud under $5,000, threatening death, and forcible confinement.

He appeared in court on Tuesday.