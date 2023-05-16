Man 'emerged from brush,' sexually assaulted woman on Toronto walking trail, police say

Police are making a public appeal for information after a suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a walking trail in Scarborough’s Cliffside neighbourhood over the weekend and then approached another woman on the same trail one day later.

Police say that the woman was walking on the trails at the south end of Chine Drive at around 1:15 p.m. on May 14 when a suspect “emerged from the brush” and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled the scene following the incident and was last seen running towards Brimley Road, police say.

It is believed that the same suspect returned to the area and approached another woman walking on the same trails the following morning.

Police say that he had a verbal interaction with the woman, which caused her to feel uncomfortable. She then fled the area.

Police have released a image of the suspect and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

He is described as white, in his 20s to 30s, unshaven with medium-length black hair.

He was last seen wearing ripped light coloured blue jeans and a red plaid shirt.